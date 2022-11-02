PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in.

Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories.

Housing affordability (24%)

Resident happiness (22%)

Health care quality (16%)

Retiree tax rates (16%)

Desirability (13%)

Job opportunities (9%)

Last year, according to CBS, Florida had 8 spots in the top 10. However, this year the Keystone state earned not only the top spot but made several appearances in the top 10 list.

Lancaster, PA Harrisburg, PA Pensacola, FL Tampa, FL York, PA Naples, FL Daytona Beach, FL Ann Arbor, MI Allentown, PA Reading, PA

Last year, Lancaster was ranked 5th. According to the U.S. News & World Report, the shift comes as Americans increasingly prioritize housing affordability, making it the heaviest-weighted category.

For more information about the best places to retire, you can check out the full U.S. News & World Report.