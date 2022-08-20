(iSeeCars) – The average one-to-five-year-old car cost an average of $34,291 in July according to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.8 million used car sales. This is up slightly from June when the average used car cost an average of $34,154, and marks the second month of slight increases after four months of slowing price growth.

Average Used Car Prices by State

Some states pay more than others for used cars. Here is a ranking of the average used car price by state by ascending order:

Average Used Car Price by State – iSeeCars
RankStateAverage Used Car Price
1Rhode Island$31,294
2Delaware$31,544
3Ohio$31,704
4Vermont$31,719
5Indiana$32,026
6Michigan$32,488
7Nevada$32,843
8Hawaii$32,887
9New Hampshire$33,021
10Connecticut$33,033
11Maryland$33,042
12Alabama$33,066
13Oklahoma$33,145
14Pennsylvania$33,163
15Florida$33,229
16Utah$33,344
17Kentucky$33,352
18Virginia$33,512
19Maine$33,631
20New York$33,653
21Tennessee$33,678
22Massachusetts$33,713
23Wisconsin$33,785
24Missouri$33,908
25Louisiana$33,937
26New Jersey$34,009
27Mississippi$34,048
28West Virginia$34,125
29North Carolina$34,145
30Arizona$34,174
31New Mexico$34,242
32Kansas$34,286
Average Used Car Price$34,291
33Texas$34,340
34Minnesota$34,460
35California$34,617
36Oregon$34,683
37Nebraska$34,736
38Illinois$34,781
39Colorado$34,787
40Iowa$34,892
41Georgia$34,936
42Washington$35,265
43Arkansas$35,499
44South Carolina$35,697
45Idaho$36,679
46North Dakota$37,279
47South Dakota$37,396
48Montana$38,205
49Wyoming$41,629
50Alaska$42,617
  • Rhode Island is the state with the lowest average used car price of $31,294.
  • Alaska is the state with the highest average used car price of $42,617.

What does this mean for consumers? The current state of the used car market presents a lucrative trade-in opportunity for consumers who have a used vehicle to sell. While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, the microchip shortage is expected to persist until early 2023. The best way to avoid severe price hikes for the foreseeable future is to purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in very high demand, such as a sedan, and if possible, purchase it from a state or region with lower price increases.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.8 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in July 2021 and 2022. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the 2021 price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2022 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $343 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, This is the Average Price of a Used Car By State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com. 