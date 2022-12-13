COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly house fire killed two other family members, Monday evening in Lackawanna County.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, three family members died, Ira Nafus, 86, Carol Nafus, 79, and Bryan Nafus, 39, died as a result of inhalation of products of combustion.

Covington Independent Fire Company responded to a house fire just after 5:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Ira and Carol died on the scene of the fire and Bryan died Tuesday morning in the ICU at Geisinger Community Medical Center where he was transported by EMS, Rowland stated.

PSP Fire Marshal Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.