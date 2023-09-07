MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

And ThinkBIG Pediatrics cancer fund kicked things off with a trivia night Wednesday at Arrowhead Bar and Restaurant in Milton.

Four rounds of trivia were played and even PA live host Chris Bohinski got in on the fun.

The re-release of Gold Dust Pale Ale a collaboration of three local breweries was also flowing from the tap with all profits going toward children and their cancer treatments.

Since 2014, ThinkBIG has served more than 225 families covering more than 1.3 million dollars worth of expenses.

Head to ThinkBIG’s website to find a complete list of ThinkBIG events to help families battling pediatric cancer.