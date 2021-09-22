Thieves removing mail from PA post office drop-off boxes through device

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP Schuylkill Haven, in cooperation with the US Postal Inspectors Office, are investigating mailbox fishing through several Commonwealth counties after they say a vehicle used a device to remove mail from post office drop-off receptacles.

State police say the thieves, in a white Infinity, removed mail from the box and retrieve any personal/business checks made payable and alter it to make themselves the recipient.

According to the release, the fished mail has been reported in several Pennsylvania counties including Schuylkill County.

Police say that anyone who has had checks cashed but not received by the intended recipient is urged to contact their local police department to report the incident.

Law enforcement will need dates, check numbers and when the check was cashed for further investigative purposes.