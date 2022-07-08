WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It stands to reason that most people have seen the images of thieves stealing packages from porches all across the nation and our region.

They are called "porch pirates."





An effort is underway to stiffen the penalties for these crimes a bipartisan supported bill is in the works in Washington to classify such crimes as federal offenses.

That would place the crimes in the same category as the theft of mail.

