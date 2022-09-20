EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases.

Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania

Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has been missing the longest. First reported missing on June 21, 1962, Maps was last seen before his house burned down on Sarah Street in Stroudsburg, Monroe County.

Firefighters responded to the fire and found Maps’ wife Christine and his four-month-old daughter unconscious in the home.

Investigators determined someone had murdered the pair with an unknown instrument and the suspect then burned down the house to conceal the crimes.

Police say they set out to take Maps into custody as a suspect for the murders and even put him on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list for almost five years.

As of now, Maps would be 100 years old.

Illonka Cann, the search continues 52 years after being reported missing

First reported missing from her home in Luzerne County by her husband in 1970, Luzerne County officials are still searching for Illoknka Cann, a woman who went missing when she was 22 years old and pregnant.

On July 26, 2022, investigators began to focus their search for Illonka Cann in a pond and wooded area near Cann Road. Officials said the area was on the property where Illonka Cann was reported missing.

Investigators have yet to release the results of the search, so it is unknown if they have made any progress in this case.

Illonka Cann would be 74 years old now.

Corey Edkin, the youngest person at the time they were reported missing

Corey Edkin was reported missing when he was only 2 years old. According to the missing person’s database, Edkin was born in 1984 and reported missing on October 12, 1986.

Edkin’s mother told officials she left him in her bed at her New Columbia Township home in Union County as she went to go to the local store around 12:10 am. When she returned home 30 minutes later, her son was gone.

If found today, Corey Edkin would now be 38 years old.

Dana Smithers, the most recent missing persons case in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

45-year-old Dana Smithers was first reported missing on May 28, 2022.

Following a night of fun at the Happy Hour Bar and Grill festival in Stroudsburg Borough, Dana Smithers returned home. After spending some time at home, officials say Dana decided to walk to her friend’s house, which was just three doors down, around 11:07 pm.

That was the last time Smithers was seen.

Smithers is without her car, purse, and phone. She also does not have her anxiety meds officials say she has taken religiously for a decade.

Shelva Rafte, one of the people who sparked new legislation

Shelva Rafte was last seen May 28, 2006, after her daughter’s college graduation party in Nicholson.

The family told Eyewitness News Rafte walked from her boyfriend’s home in Jenkins Township to her home in Pittston but was never seen again.

The Pittston Police Department is investigating this case and said despite the passage of 15 years, this is not a cold case.

Rafte’s family visited Harrisburg on September 20, 2022, for the signing of House Bill 903, a bill that will provide law enforcement agencies the necessary resources and protocols to make it easier for agencies to investigate homicides and missing persons cases in the future.

If you would like the see the entire list of missing person cases that are still open today, go to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database website.

For more information on House Bill 903 and an I-Team interview with the Rafte family, watch Eyewitness News tonight at 5 and 6 pm.