Therapy dogs help University of Scranton students decompress before midterms

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 1,000 University of Scranton students participated in a pet therapy event to help the students decompress as midterms begin.







Many students miss having the comfort of their family pet as they can’t return home often, or at all, while attending school. Others, attended the event as a relief from studying.

30 dogs were brought to campus for students to pet and play with.

According to the the university, the pet therapy is designed to improve physical, social, emotional and cognitive functioning.

They also say that studies show a lowering of blood pressure by just touching a pet.

The event is bi-annual for midterms and finals. The last pet therapy event held before 2021 finals was virtual due to COVID-19.

