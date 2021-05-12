Theodore ‘Ted’ Wampole to retire as executive director of Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Theodore “Ted” Wampole has set a date to retire from executive director of Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau, according to Luzerne County county manager David Pedri.

Pedri says Wampole notified county administration that his retirement will commence August 1, 2021. He has been working for Luzerne County tourism since November 2018.

One of Wampole’s most lasting legacy will be as a co-founder of the “Rockin the River” concert series on the County’s River Common Park which attracted over 6,000 people in 2019 and is set to continue this year, according to Pedri.

“He made a difference here and will be sorely missed. His

retirement with his family is well earned” Luzerne County county manager David Pedri

Pedri says the executive director position will be posted and advertised by Luzerne County Human Resources within the next week.