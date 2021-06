WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s the first game of the season for the Wyoming Valley Challengers and the special needs little league team finally get to play on their own field.

The field was ready for games last year but due to the pandemic, they could only hold one game.

Players say they’re psyched for this season and their new home for playing ball.

