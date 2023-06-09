EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Edwardsville Pierogi Festival kicked off this afternoon.

This is the 9th Annual Pierogi Festival and the two-day long event is full of Polish goods all made by local businesses.

Pierogi! Pierogi! And more pierogi on the menu at the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival.

“We make all our products homemade from scratch um we have 15 different pierogi flavors for this event alone and we have homemade kielbasa, haluski piggies, and more,” said Rich Minuski a Polish Connection employee.

There is a variety of Polish foods but pierogis are without a doubt the star of the menu.

“The first year we ever came into this festival we took 3rd and then 2 years we took 1st place and um we make a special blend for the competition,” says Marie Ondish a Polish Connection employee.

One vendor says the classics are her best sellers but this year she’s trying out something a little different.

“our potato cheese pierogis and then our farmers’ cheese pierogis that’s what we have here at the festival and then um this year we have a sour cream and onion pierogi as well and we are doing the Polish nachos our first time this year,” explained Tammy Rynkiewicz the owner of TNT’s Pierogis Plus.

You can also satisfy your sweet tooth with many options including the Fun Fetti pierogi!

Some local students say this is a great way to kick off their first official day of summer vacation.

“I think I like just butter pierogis. Yeah me too I didn’t know there were different ones. I thought it was just one of them,” continued Zya Rivris and Gabby Brito high school students.

The festival also has some carnival rides a pony ride and you can pet some cute goats.

The festival runs until 10:00 p.m. tonight and the fun and food begins again Saturday at 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.