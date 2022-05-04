PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a new officer patrolling the city of Pittston.

Mayor Michael Lombardo introduced ‘The Watcher,’ essentially a robot cop on wheels. It is a large mounted camera on wheels and sort of resembles a peice of PennDOT equipment.

It provides a live, 24/7 camera feed to be viewed by police. Lombardo says the goal is to deter bad behavior and he thinks the sheer size of the watcher will do just that.

“It’s not a covert monitoring camera, it’s a very overt piece. As a matter of fact, we’re going to label it up, so it’s very much going to be, for lack of better terms, I say it’s an in-your-face kinda device like here we are,” said Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo.

Lombardo says the watcher is valued at $55,000 and was purchased through Gaming Commission grant money.