TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A moving tribute to the fallen of the Vietnam War has made its way to Wyoming County.

“The Wall that Heals” is set up at Tunkhannock Area High School.

The memorial opened at midnight to the public at the school’s football field.

It is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, which bears the names of more than 58,000 fallen troops.

It will remain open 24/7 until Sunday, May 16th, at 2 pm.