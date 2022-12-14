WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport native Morgan Myles, the only female finalist on ‘The Voice,’ may not have won the competition, but she made her hometown proud.

Last night was the finale of ‘The Voice’ on WBRE and unfortunately, Williamsport native Morgan Myles did not win.

Myles began the singing competition with team Camila and remained a star performer during the entire season, bringing in rave reviews.

In fact, she is the only female who made it to the finale, but Bryce Leatherwood took home the win.

Although she didn’t take home the trophy, many people in NEPA area are proud of Morgan Myles.