The Times Tower lit over the weekend in memory of Scranton native

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Many have been wondering why the Times Tower in downtown Scranton was shining brightly this past weekend.

The decorative lights on the iconic tower atop the Scranton Times Building on Penn Avenue, usually lit only for the holidays and other special occasions, were turned on Friday evening and throughout the weekend in memory of late Times-Shamrock Communications executive Harold F. “Hal” Marion Jr.

Marion’s long career of 58 years with Times-Shamrock included 16 years as general manager of The Times-Tribune and three years as the company’s chief operating officer. He was managing director of the company’s creative services business when he retired in 2017.

The Scranton native and resident, died April 23 at age 80.