EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Food is an important part of the Hispanic Heritage, making room for traditional tacos and tamales.

A new Mexican restaurant in Lackawanna County is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

If you want delicious and fresh Mexican food stop by “Jalapeno Authentic Mexican Grill” in South Abington Township.

It’s located on Northern Boulevard under the Freedom Bridge.

Owner Alma Camacho took a chance on herself and opened the restaurant in September 2022.

“One day I decided just to know I should do it I know how to cook. I know my recipes. My mother is a good cook so she has a good recipe so I decided to just go for it,” said Camacho.

The family recipes come from Alma’s mother, passed down from generations before her.

Alma says she and her two siblings came to the United States from Mexico with their parents 24 years ago.

“We’re Mexican so we try to make everything as authentic as we can,” added Camacho.

What started in 2022 as a build-your-own taco bar has transformed into a sit-down dining experience

“It was just like a build-your-own bar, it was only five items on the menu, but people started asking for dishes when we started to build a menu,” explained Camacho.

The menu is filled with classics like enchiladas and fajitas to the restaurant’s jalapeno special.

“Which is grilled meats and grilled jalapeños. We also have my favorite is a carnita platter. It’s really good, that one is made from like very fresh ingredients too,” says Camacho

Jalapeno prides itself on its authentic cuisine.

“The birria tacos and tamales, we make, everything is made from scratch we try to make everything fresh,” continued Camacho.

The food is fresh and always served hot.

“I believe if you serve fresh foods, you can taste that you can you know you can enjoy your meals,” Camacho

“You should give us a try. I am sure you’re going to love our food,” Camacho added.

Jalapeno Authentic Mexican Grille is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.