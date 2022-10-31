SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trick-or-treaters were out in full force Halloween night, but one local borough had a little extra fun giving out candy, taking a cue from the famous book and movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Halloween alone gets children excited, but this year, golden tickets spread across homes and other stops made trick or treating extra fun.

Grab a chocolate bar and find the Golden Ticket, Willy Wonka is at it again.

Little surprises were around every corner in Swoyersville Monday.

“We hid Willy Wonka bars throughout the entire borough,” said Chris Concert, the Mayor of Swoyersville.

1,600 Willy Wonka chocolate bars were scattered among other trick-or-treating stops.

A little extra fun for children this Halloween, especially if they find the Golden Ticket.

“Open it by 9 o’clock if there’s a golden ticket in it you take it up to the borough building and Willy Wonka’s up there,” said Concert.

Concert, aka Willy Wonka, had the idea.

“As people find them, they can come claim their prizes,” Concert said.

“I hope I got the golden ticket,” said Rylee Ahrens of Kingston.

From skeletons to superheroes, hundreds of trick-or-treaters were hoping to find the golden ticket.

“The best houses to be is where they have the flashing lights and decorations,” Jobeanni Winters of Swoyersville, dressed as Batman, said.

This Batman says he’s got a plan for this Halloween.

“Me and my mom have a system where we mark houses that have the best decorations and the most and we go there first on Halloween,” Winters added.

Parents said the idea was a hit.

“This Wonka bar idea is great and I feel like it’s bringing the community together,” said Jasie Hunter of Swoyersville.

Only 10 bars contained the golden ticket, those lucky kids received a cash prize.

Those prizes ranged from $25 to $50 and up to ten lucky kids got them.

As for next year’s ideas, the mayor isn’t giving that up just yet.