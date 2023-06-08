KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvanians and those visiting the Keystone State this summer can beat the heat with the sweetest treat by visiting any or all of the 42 creameries making up the Sixth Annual Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, along with The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film, and Marketing, Carrie Fischer Lepore announced the 2023 PA Ice Cream Trail during a trip to “The Lands at Hillside Farms” in Shavertown, Luzerne County.

This year’s ice cream trail is breaking its own record with 42 shops actively participating including Penn State University’s Berkey Creamery located in State College, Centre County, Ritchey’s Dairy, and Stock’s Dairy Delight in Martinsburg, Blair County, as well as Vale Wood Farms in Cambria County.

Courtesy: PAcast

“We are so excited to be kicking off the Sixth Annual Ice Cream Trail, one of the sweetest parts of summer. This year’s trail takes visitors across the commonwealth and is a truly delightful way to spend time with friends and family. We know Pennsylvanians and visitors alike will love the creameries featured on the trail,” said Fischer Lepore.

Partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the trail launched in 2018, to help support over 5,200 dairy farm families and businesses using their resources as well as offering a unique way to explore the commonwealth by the scoop.

This year’s Ice Cream Trail also includes a digital passport where visitors can earn a commemorative stainless-steel ice cream scooper by acquiring 600 points. Each stop on the trail has a check-in worth 100 points. When a customer makes a purchase they’ll receive a four-digit code to check-in and get the points.

“Nothing is sweeter than a cold scoop of Pennsylvania ice cream on a hot summer day. It’s even sweeter to know you’re supporting a Pennsylvania farm family and feeding the industry that sweetens our lives and feeds our economy every day. Ice Cream Trail stops like The Lands at Hilldale Farms offer a cow-to-cone experience that’s a sweet, wholesome summer memory for the whole family. Get to know the Lands’ story and learn how agriculture feeds the whole person,” Secretary Redding added.

Those who embark on the Ice Cream Trail are urged to share their adventures at each stop using #PursueYourScoops on VisitPA.com’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Pinterest.