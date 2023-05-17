SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Salvation Army held its annual dinner Thursday at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Scranton.

Because of the pandemic and other issues, this is the first time in seven years that the dinner is being held.

The dinner serves as a fundraiser to raise money for the organization and for all their programs.

Thursday night, the Salvation Army honored Chris Dimattio, who received the Distinguished Community Service Award.

“The Salvation Army again is always looking for ways to help better the community right now. Our biggest thing is with social services programs and through the church itself, we continue to work in the community so people understand that we are all about the community,” said Salvation Army Scranton Citadel Core Captain Neil Childs.

Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller served as master of ceremonies for the event.

Eyewitness News co-sponsored a coat drive with the Salvation Army last year to help the kids in our community.