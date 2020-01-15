The Return of Winter Weather!

Talk about a mild stretch of weather since the beginning of January, with a majority of the past few weeks well above-average! Although, winter is finally making a comeback as we end the week.

To start, here is a rundown of what we are expecting over the next week:

THURSDAY: A weak clipper system will shift our winds out of the northwest throughout the day. Our warmest part of the day will likely be in the morning, before temperatures fall into the 30s by afternoon. With our wind shift, it will be quite breezy at times. A few snow showers are likely for much of the day. There is a potential for a brief snow squall, so you’ll want to check back for the latest weather information or download the Eyewitness Weather app for interactive radar.

FRIDAY: High pressure settles in for the day, so sunshine will make a return. Even though sun is in the forecast, it will not be ‘warm’ by any means. Highs struggle to reach the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: A complex winter storm will bring precipitation into the region for much of the day. Granted, the storm hasn’t developed… which means some details are a little unclear at this point. Generally, we are looking for a period of accumulating snow for Saturday before a transition to a wintry mix overnight. As for traveling, road conditions will likely be impacted. We will continue to provide updates over the next few days.

SUNDAY: As our storm departs, winds will become gusty once again. With a northwesterly wind, lake-enhanced snow showers will be likely. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Here comes the arctic blast!! While most days should be dry (despite a passing snow shower or two), it will be COLD! Highs on Monday struggle to reach the mid 20s. We are even colder on Tuesday in the lower 20s. You’ll want to make sure you grab several layers before heading out the door!

Check back with Eyewitness Weather for the latest updates on the snow and arctic cold!