The results are in: Williamsport City Hall relocates

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The results are in and they aren’t good for Williamsport.

The Williamsport City Hall mold and air quality report says 25 percent of the building is a health threat and the entire building will be temporarily relocated until the issues are resolved.

The offices, including the police department, will relocate to Trade & Transit Centre I, Trade & Transit Centre II, and River Valley Transit, all located on West 3rd Street.

The Department of Public Works says this will make day-to-day operations a little different until they get settled in. The city is working on lease agreements with the buildings, but it will not be an expense for taxpayers.

All phone numbers and contact information for these city offices will remain the same. The city is working on a list of each office’s new location and will send it out soon.

