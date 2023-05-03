EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The American Red Cross is looking for individuals who have a rare blood type that makes them universal donors.

Officials say when every second counts, blood products provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.

And Type O blood donors are especially needed right now because is a very special type of blood.

Type O blood is powerful as it is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient`s blood type in the most serious situations.

Type O-positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Medical officials explain that red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are often given to trauma and surgery patients. Type O blood donors are ideal Power Red donors, which means they can safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation.

Now, more people are able to give a Power Red donation as the minimum height has changed to 5`3″ for female donors.

Medical traumas can quickly deplete hospital blood banks. Once patients are stabilized and their blood type is determined, they will receive a matching blood type, so it`s important donors of all types give now and help save lives by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the Red Cross website or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who donate blood May 1-19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, from May 1-31, anyone who donates will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

The getaway includes two tickets to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card, and more.

Also, those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while they’re still available.