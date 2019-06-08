The Recovery Bank holds grand opening

(WBRE/ WYOU)-Crowds of people indulged in the arts while showing their support for those going through addiction recovery.

“The Recovery Bank” on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton held a ribbon cutting this afternoon to celebrate its grand opening.

The peer-driven recovery support center is the first of its kind in the electric city.

The facility is filled with artwork and provides a safe place for healing through different forms of arts.

They even held an art exhibit in conjunction with First Friday.

“We took a historic bank building. And our vision team knew that the recovery bank was a perfect name for it and our positioning statement is ‘where we make the right change,” Helen Lavelle, of The Recovery Bank said.

The Recovery Bank is heavily volunteer based.

There are also certified recovery specialists there to help those on the path of recovery.



Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.