The price of love, florists warn of high costs on Valentine’s Day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this Valentine’s Day, millions of people are sending the gift of flowers to show their love. Despite some challenges, this year’s sales are estimated to be record numbers.

Florists have had their hands full preparing for what’s primed to be the second-highest Valentine’s Day spending in the country’s history.







Americans are expected to shell out $23.9 billion according to the latest study from the national retail federation. The price of love is also getting more expensive it’s $55 dollars for a bouquet of red roses at Mcarthy Flowers in Wilkes-Barre. But despite flower shortages across the country this shop has plenty of roses and other flowers to gift to your loved ones.

“We are here to service you, yes we will be here from 8:00 o’clock in the morning until probably 7:00 o’clock at night but I would suggest if you want if delivered that you call us earlier in the morning,” said owner of Mcarthy Flowers, Rick McCarthy.







Mccarthy Flowers have 12 drivers and are on track to sell more than 500 bouquets through today. Rick tells Eyewitness News they have to be over-prepared for those last-minute gifters especially with Valentine’s Day falling the day after the Super Bowl.