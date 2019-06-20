The Practice of Earthing

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Splendor in the grass. Earthing is a re-emerging trend focusing on re-connecting with the earth.

Followers say it’s good for the body. They say when you walk outside bare-foot or touch bare-skin to plants and trees.

You receive antioxidants similar to eating fruits and vegetables. It’s a practice that Native Americans have taken part in for generations.

“We’re not so used to connecting with the earth, especially since we take ourselves away in so many lifestyle choices today and I think bringing ourselves back to nature not only provides us with health benefits for our body but it’s good for our mind and soul,” said Casie Berkhouse, Earthing Instructor.

Casie will hold an Earthing class at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit on July 13th for anyone who wants to learn more about its benefits.

