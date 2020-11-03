The polls are closed, here’s what happens next

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Now that the polls have closed, there is still work to be done behind the scenes at election headquarters across the country.

Mail-in and absentee ballots will continue to be counted after the 8 p.m. closure of the polls.

Below, Eyewitness News got a look at how the mail-in ballot counting machines work in Luzerne County. County manager Dave Pedri says workers can process about 2,000 ballots in one hour.

