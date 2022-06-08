SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some are making sure the Veterans who served our nation know they’re not forgotten with the ‘Plants for Vets’ Program.

Veterans from the Gino-Merli Center in Scranton were out and about on Wednesday planting. About 10 volunteers from Net Credit Union and Scranton Tomorrow helped Veterans pot about 150 spider plants.

Residents look forward to days when they can get outside and enjoy the nice weather and activities. Volunteers say it’s a great way to make sure they know they’re appreciated.







“During the pandemic, I’m sure they suffered with isolation more than any of us, so we want them to know that the community supports them and loves them and thanks to them for their service. Plus, a little bit of green and life in their room can go a long way to brighten their moods,” said Steve Ward, Scranton Tomorrow.

Every center resident will receive a plant, while others will be placed throughout the building.