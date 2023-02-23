WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A look around Downtown Wilkes-Barre reveals plenty of change. Much of that change involves the coming and going of Center City businesses.

It’s been said the only thing constant is change and Eyewitness News took stock of the changes in downtown for a sort-of state of Center City.

The late morning lunch crowd filed into Circles on the Square, a downtown Wilkes-Barre business staple for nearly four decades.

The deli weathered the storm that was the pandemic something, not all center city businesses could manage.

“Places open, places close. We’re still here. And, you know what, it’s sad to see the places go,” said Brenda Sokolowski, Owner of Circles on the Square.

Downtown worker Peter Zaleski is glad places like Circles and Boscov’s, just around the block, are thriving.

“But it would just be nice to have more variety around the square. It’s a shame that things are so empty,” said Downtown Worker, Peter Zaleski.

Among the empty storefronts is the South Main Street building which housed Barnes and Noble which closed in July 2021. But there are signs of life elsewhere.

The vacant building that once housed City Market and Cafe is being converted into a Chase Bank but there’s room for more business.

“The residential growth in downtown has been outpacing the amount of ground-level retail development that is there to serve those new residents,” said Executive Director of the Diamond City Partnership Larry Newman.

Some might say Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s revitalization could use a spark. In fact, it’s getting one thanks to a program with that very name.

The Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program has helped attract more than a dozen new businesses including Staggers Southern Cuisine at South Main and East Northampton Streets.

Spark covers occupancy expenses for up to a year for qualifying businesses new to the city.

“So rents, utilities, parking expense, those things,” said Newman.

“Those are big things,” Hiller said.

“Those are big, those are big items. Those are items that in many cases are, you know, ten percent of a business owner’s annual budget if not more,” added Newman.

Newman believes the best is yet to come.

“We know that a lot of people are ‘kicking the tires’ on downtown, and we expect that as downtown residential growth continues that we will see more people committing to leases and locations here in downtown Wilkes-Barre,” Newman continued.

Hiller asked Newman about two big talked-about projects.

First, he said developers of the Hyatt Place Hotel and Conference Center project at the site where the hotel sterling once stood are “very confident” they can advance the project this year.

However, he did not have an update for the hotel project on South Main near East Northampton.