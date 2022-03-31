WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The opioid crisis has taken the lives of hundreds of thousands of people across the nation and the death toll continues to climb in NEPA. The number of deaths locally so far this year is concerning.

One death is definitely too many, it is preventable.

The number of overdose deaths so far in 2022 is concerning to Stefanie Wolownik, a Prevention and Education Specialist for Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services. Two of the drugs to blame are fentanyl and xylazine.

“Which is Tranq on the streets and it’s a horse tranquilizer and what they’re doing is they’re cutting heroin with this and it’s fatal,” said Stefanie Wolownik, Prevention Education Specialist, Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Durg Services.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken says over the past two years, nearly 75 percent of overdose deaths in Luzerne County are fentanyl related.

So far this year, the Luzerne County Coroner says there are 34 confirmed overdose deaths with 15 pending additional toxicology.

That’s 49 deaths blamed on the opioid epidemic, compared to 53 at this time last year. In 2021. Luzerne County had a total of 204 overdose deaths. One is still pending additional tests.

The same trend is happening in Monroe County. There were 18 deaths blamed on overdoses in the first three months of 2021.

Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac reports 17 deaths so far this year.

With this trend, the Luzerne and Wyoming Counties Drug and Alcohol Program says they are increasing their services including Narcan distribution.

“Narcan is great, it saves lives. But only for that moment and then we hope that that person sees where their substance use disorder has gotten them to”

I always have hope and as long as they’re alive, there’s hope.