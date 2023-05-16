‘SCRANTON’, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ten years ago today, on May 16, 2013, the last episode of The Office aired on NBC.

Although it’s been a decade since the iconic series left the airwaves, The Office, fictionally based in the Electric City, has left a lasting impact on northeastern Pennsylvania, particularly Scranton.

Tourists from all over the world still visit NEPA seeking out Scranton’s restaurants and landmarks featured in the show. Fans stop at Alfredo’s Pizza, and Poor Richards Pub, while some take pictures in front of the “Scranton Welcomes You” sign, which has since been moved into the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Others go to Cooper’s Seafood House. The seafood restaurant is also home to one unique gift store, completely dedicated to fans of Dunder Mifflin.

Just a short drive from Cooper’s, you will find Jeff D’Angelo’s art studio. It is an Office fans’ haven where their favorite characters come to life.

“When I cartoon somebody, I don’t exaggerate too much. It looks like them but I put more detail in the face – whoops, you okay? More detail in the face and then less in the hands,” Jeff D’Angelo, of D’Angelo’s Design Group told Eyewitness News back in 2022.

Right now D’Angelo is in the process of looking for an apprentice who is interested in buying the business so he can pass the torch. Fans interested in becoming D’Angelo’s apprentice can contact him at Jeff D’Angelo Design Group on Instagram or on Facebook.

Visitors also look up to the skyline to see the Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Company, which fans know as Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, Inc.

Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Company celebrated its 100th year in the Electric City in 2022.

Those willing to venture through Scranton’s streets may even find Mike Trovato’s mural of Dwight Shrute painted aside On & On, an antique store on Capouse Avenue.

And how can we forget, Eyewitness News Meteorologist Josh Hodell was featured on an episode back in 2006.

Although you can catch reruns of the show almost any time you want, the faithful still make the pilgrimage to Scranton to see if it’s anything like life in the town of their favorite imaginary paper company.

You can see behind-the-scenes photos of “The Office” finale posted by NBC.