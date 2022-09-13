SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday and Friday, September 15 and 16, Brian Baumgartner, best known for his role as Kevin Malone from ‘The Office,’ will be visiting the University of Scranton.

‘The Office’ cast member and New York Times best-selling author, Brian Baumgartner is coming to the University of Scranton for a book signing and Q&A with students.

The Q&A portion will take place on Thursday, September 15, in the DeNaples Center McIlhenny Ballroom, 900 Mulberry Street, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by a book signing from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Another book signing is scheduled for Friday, September 16, at Books-A-Million (B.A.M.), 100 Viewmont Drive, at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The final book signing will be held later that day at PNC Field on the Geisinger Plaza from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event will also feature a backyard bbq with fireworks and chili.

The visit comes just two days after the release of Baumgartner’s second book, ‘Seriously Good Chili Cookbook,’ which features 177 chili recipes, each hand-picked by Baumgartner himself, including Texas Chili, Black Bean Chili, and even the official ‘Kevin’s Famous Chili’ recipe from an episode of ‘The Office.’