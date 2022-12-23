(WBRE/WYOU) — Happy Holidays from Eyewitness News. Once again, our news family has gathered to read the classic poem “The Night Before Christmas.”

This tradition started many years ago by our anchor man the late Keith Martin who would don his red jacket to read the classic tale.

The reading of “The Night Before Christmas” gives us an opportunity to showcase our Eyewitness News Family, on air and behind the scenes, who bring you Eyewitness News every day.

We wish you a holiday season filled with many blessings and as always thank you for making Eyewitness News part of your day.