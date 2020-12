(WBRE/WYOU) For the past 30 plus years the Eyewitness News Team on air and behind the scenes to gathers to recites The Night Before Christmas- it is our way of showcasing the people who bring you Eyewitness News every day

COVID 19 impacted our lives in many ways -but we would not allow it to stop our Christmas spirit-so with some creative social distancing this is our video 2020 holiday greeting to you. We wish you a Merry and Blessed Christmas and a Happy, Healthy New Year.