The Need for Speed: Hearing on High-Speed Internet

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A hearing on high-speed internet access was the topic in Monroe County on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Senate Communications and Technology Committee heard testimony about the ted access to high-speed internet in rural communities.

A faster speed would not only help improve local businesses… It’s also vital to health care providers who can use the technology to make quicker diagnoses for patients. The committee is trying to find a balance between cost and access in rural areas.

“We have specialists that are down in the Bethlehem and Anderson campus. By moving out with the telehealth it will allow access with highly specialized providers to our remote hospitals,” said Phil Witkowski, Director Of Telehealth, St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, Chairman Public Utility Commission, added: “Of course, the build-out would not only be just as important to the people that live here in rural pa but also people that may be coming into the state”.

The hearing on high-speed internet was held at the Monroe County safety center. It’s the second of four to be held across the state.