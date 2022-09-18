WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of drivers felt the need for speed Saturday and Sunday in Carbon County.

They tackled a one-mile stretch of Hill Street again, Sunday, for the two-day Weatherly Hillclimb.

The ‘Sports Car Club of America’ sanctioned race tracts, all kinds of slick cars, competitors, and a big crowd.

One of the participants is also the Vice President of Giants Despair Hillclimb Association in Luzerne County.

“It brings families together, friends, you know. My wife drives that car, my brother-in-law drives the next car up, you know what I mean. One of my good friends drives this one, so it’s good fun, you know,” said Bill Feist, a competitor.

Besides enjoying the Weatherly Hillclimb, many people enjoyed food sold at the Pavilion on Hill Street.