SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a nationwide event that remembers, honors, and pays tributes to Veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice as Saturday marks the annual laying of holiday wreaths in cemeteries across the U.S.

Over 3,400 ceremonies will take place on the commemorative day, with many opportunities to get involved. There are a few ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremonies taking place within the region.

In Lackawanna County, people honored Veterans by laying wreaths at their gravesides.

Wreaths were placed on the graves of those who served and sacrifice at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.

This is the second year the cemetery participated in the national event and they also planted flags for each of the armed forces.

“It’s nice to see people getting together for a common cause, and it’s a good common cause. Everybody knows at least one veteran, so I think it’s something that kind of hits home for everybody,” said Megan Fenwick, of Scranton.

People were also able to sponsor wreaths to be laid down in honor of local Veterans.