“The Mosaic Project” hopes to beautify and inspire the region one mural at a time

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mosaics are popping up more and more on walls in high-traffic areas to improve aesthetics, convey a message or improve community pride. They appear throughout our region and all over the nation.

Some would say their purpose is to make the viewer pause and think, maybe imagine the possibilities while hopefully spreading some community pride.

The borough of Dunmore is onboard with such a mission, they call it “The Mosaic Project.”

“The Mosaic Project brings communities together, and inspires through the arts,” said Liz Naro, creative director of the project.

“It was something that we wanted to give back to the community and to the businesses since they are hurting so much during COVID. And what has really been great is that once we started to clean up areas, or to put murals on buildings, its like the neighbors started to clean up their properties so it caused a ripple effect.”

The group recently received a $10,000 Lackawanna County Arts & Culture grant.

“We are hoping to install a bunch of murals, hopefully, with the grant. We’ll see how far it goes. One of our biggest is down at Giello’s [a body shop on South Blakely Street]. It is a pretty large building, so it is going to take about three weeks to do,” said Naro.

The mural on Giello’s will depict sights of Nay Aug Park and it should get underway next month.