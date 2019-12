WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Roomates Timothy Eckhart and David Rinker have not one… not two… but 31 Christmas trees in their apartment.

They started their display 6 years ago with a half dozen trees, and it has since grown.

The trees are in all rooms of the apartment, even in the bathroom.

In addition to trees, they also have an extensive set of Christmas decorations.

Visit PAHomepage.com after 6pm for a tour of this eccentric display with reporter Revathi Janaswamy.