The Metaverse: What it is and why you should care?

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Hadrien Gurnel, software engineer EPFL’s Laboratory for Experimental Museology (eM+) explores with a virtual reality helmet the most detailed 3D map of the universe with the virtual reality software VIRUP, Virtual Reality Universe Project developed by Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, in St-Sulpice near Lausanne, Switzerland. The term metaverse seems to be everywhere. Facebook is hiring thousands of engineers in Europe to work on it, while video game companies are outlining their long-term visions for what some consider the next big thing on the internet. Essentially, it’s a world of endless, interconnected virtual communities where people can meet, work and play. You can go to a virtual concert, take a trip online and try on digital clothing. But tech companies still have to figure out how to connect their online platforms.(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Meta / Facebook has a lot at stake with this project and with the company taking a large hit at the stock market, it has an uphill battle ahead of itself to prove to the general public that what they are trying to do is a worthwhile endeavor.

In October, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be changing its name to “Meta” and went on to talk about a whole new way of letting people interact with each other, the “metaverse”. But what is the metaverse and what does it mean for you, your family, your friends, and your business?

Generally speaking, the metaverse would provide a virtual meeting space where you and your friends/coworkers/strangers could meet and engage with each other. Think Tron but with better graphics and less Jeff Bridges.

So why are investors and companies paying millions of dollars for virtual real estate?

The metaverse could, in theory, significantly lessen the perceived distance between ourselves and others. This could become very useful during the pandemic. The only thing you would need to do to meet with your cousin in Alaska is strap on a special headset or pair of special glasses. In-person meetings could be held regardless of distance, family reunions would require no travel, you could go to the movies with your friends while each of you is at home. The possibilities in terms of human connection are almost limitless, in theory.

The marketing potential is almost as limitless, allowing companies to sell virtual items to decorate your virtual space, virtual clothing for your avatar, or even virtual pets. Many companies are already attempting to get in on the ground floor with the sale of NFT’s or non-fungible tokens.

Non-fungible tokens are currently scrutinized for the high carbon footprint they create when produced and the perceived high-risk nature of investing in them. They are currently, along with cryptocurrency, one of the main reasons behind the current chip shortage that is making it difficult for consumers to obtain a graphics card or new video game system.

That brings us to the potentially ugly side of the metaverse, harassment. In a New York Times article, toxic behavior is examined during a current virtual reality video game. While harassing and toxic behavior is sadly commonplace in most corners of the internet, it is naïve to think that dealing with it is not going to be a major consideration for how Meta proceeds with this project, especially when there are potentially millions of dollars in play.

Privacy is another major concern with the metaverse. With Meta buying up several companies in the past such as Oculus, Instagram, and WhatsApp, there are many who are concerned about their data. In an article from Forbes, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen states that those looking to utilize the metaverse would need sensors to be placed in the home, which could create more privacy concerns.

While it is too soon to tell if the proposed metaverse will be a boon or a curse to our society, one thing is for sure. It has the potential to change how we all function as a society.