SCRANTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show will be performing in NEPA this December.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. They will be available in person at the Scranton Cultural Center box office and online.

The Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show will be Wednesday, December 6 for one night only at the Scranton Cultural Center.

The show will have classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums. This will be the 35th year of the annual Christmas concert tour which makes it the longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry.

Chip Davis is the founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller. He will be directing and co-producing the tour with Magic Space Entertainment.

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year,” said Davis.

