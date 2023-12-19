(WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY) — The Magic of Motown is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in April of 2024.

Magic of Motown is a group of 15 power vocalists backed by a six-piece band delivering top hits from legendary artists such as:

The Temptations,

The Jackson Five,

Diana Ross & The Supremes,

Marvin Gaye,

Aretha Franklin

The show is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., and with all of the costumes and choreography, spectators will be transported back in time to Motown.

Courtesy: F.M. Kirby Center

Originally based in Detroit, Michigan, Motown, the famous record label, was founded on January 12, 1959, and owned by Berry Gordy. Top artists from Motown included Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross and the Supremes, the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, the Temptations, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Lionel Richie, Rick James, Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight, and Erykah Badu.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 22 at 10:00 a.m. with a Kirby Member presale beginning Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can also be purchased online at the Kirby Center website, Ticketmaster, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

Prices for tickets are as follows are as follows:

$53.00, plus fees

$63.00, plus fees

$73.00, plus fees

$83.00 plus fees

The Magic of Motown is presented by Moxie Events, more information can be found on the Moxie Events website.