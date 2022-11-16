WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Council has some unexpected work to do as their new county manager has decided to resign.

It was June 13 that Randy Robertson took his place as Luzerne County Manager.

Now just five months later, Robertson submitted his formal letter of resignation to the county, giving them a 30-day notice. His final day of employment is December 14.

His upcoming absence may leave the council scrambling, but council member Tim McGinley says he’s not surprised by Robertson’s departure.

“The hope is you get someone who’s going to give you several years of service and you know anyone who’s a legitimate candidate for that position should be googling Luzerne County and following the information that they would find there and that would give them a very honest view at some of the problems that Luzerne County has,” McGinley told Eyewitness News.

The first step in filling this soon-to-be-open seat, organizing a search committee.

“And that search committee will be assigned the task of going through all the process and come back with recommended candidates to the council,” McGinley explained.

McGinley hopes to have the spot filled by January or February but is uncertain of a time period as it took 10 months to fill Robertson’s position.

He has an idea of who would be the right fit.

“Someone who has managerial qualities, who has a stake in Luzerne County, and is also interested in doing the right thing for employees and building up employee morale,” McGinley described.

There is currently nothing set in stone about finding Robertson’s replacement and the committee plans to discuss the matter in future council meetings.

The Luzerne County council will meet Thursday evening at 5:30 pm to discuss the next steps to hire a new manager.