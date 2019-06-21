The longest ride home

HAMLIN, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the first day of summer, which is the longest day of the year, and that’s why a local cyclist is taking part in the longest ride.

Hamlin resident Kevin Lockwood is riding his bike 80 miles from his Wayne County home to his former home in Denville, New Jersey in honor of his mother Maureen Lockwood. Maureen, a nurse for 40 years, suffered from Alzheimer’s disease before passing away. He’s raising money with the ride to fight the terrible disease, using the day with the longest period of daylight to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

Lockwood says it’s truly a labor of love.

“It’s awesome. It’s wonderful. It’s something that’s excruciating at the same time, because you know I’m going to live through the memories of my mother that, you know, are difficult to recount,” Lockwood said, describing the emotions of the ride.

Kevin tells Eyewitness News he’s raised over $4,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

