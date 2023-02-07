SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Valentine’s day is a week away, and a local pop-up bar in Scranton is spreading the love.

The Loft on Biden Street is debuting its first Valentine’s Day themed pop-up bar dubbed ‘The Love Shack.’

This event is great for couples, singles, or maybe a great excuse for a Galintines Girls’ Night Out.

“It was my idea to create a space that was over the top, you know somewhere you come in its a mix of modern with 90’s glam with fun you know furry things everywhere neon signs, and just a fun atmosphere to come in and celebrate valentine’s day,” said Jessica Bredbenner, owner of The Loft.

The Love Shack is open every Friday and Saturday night from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The last day is Friday, February 24 and you must be 21 and older to enter.