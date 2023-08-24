KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday night, 28/22 News showed you a one-on-one interview with William “Big Billy” D’Elia in his first interview with a local television station.

For nearly 30 years, D’elia was at the side of organized crime boss Russell Bufalino. He’s stayed silent about his role and connections to the mafia, but he spills it all in a new book called The Life We Chose.

Author Matt Birkbeck spent a year and a half learning about D’Elia and his larger-than-life story.

28/22 News Anchor Candice Kelly talked with him Wednesday during her visit with D’Elia about his new book.

“I knew how important he was. He was the head of the family from 1994 on, but before that, he had been the protege of Russell Bufalino, who is arguably the most important and influential organized crime figures of the 20th century. That’s how important he was, and to be by his side, to be his ‘so-called’ son. It’s a remarkable story,” said Birkbeck.

28/22 News will have much more from Matt Birkbeck and Bill D’Elia in the next few days and weeks in this special series.

“It was intimidating but the story is fascinating, and there are many layers to it. It’s not just about organized crime or violence. There’s a deeper theme of friendship, trust, and family, and some incredible moments and people D’elia and Bufalino experienced,” Kelly explained.

There will be a signing book Friday at Barnes and Noble in Wilkes-Barre Township from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.