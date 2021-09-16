Law and You September 14, 2021

BLYTHE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All this recent rain has taken its toll on people and property in Schuylkill County but one woman's struggle to keep up with flooding is heartbreaking.

In fact she was trying in vain to flood-proof her home before the weather hit Wednesday evening. People are learning that flash flooding has a way of bringing any underlying infrastructure problem to the surface. One woman is living in fear of what the next heavy rain will do to her home.