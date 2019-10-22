Law and You: October 22, 2019

I was rear-ended by a truck owned by a plumbing contractor and he pushed me into another vehicle. I was injured and went to the hospital in the ambulance. An insurance adjuster for the other driver showed up at my house to take my statement. I told him what happened. Is this normal? Harry – Williamsport (Tuesday 10.22.19)
About Fellerman & Ciarimboli
With more than 40 years of combined experience, the personal injury attorneys at Fellerman & Ciarimboli strive to provide the best service to clients in Philadelphia, Northeast Pennsylvania, and throughout the Keystone State. We’re dedicated to getting our clients every dollar that they deserve and not a penny less. We do this through hard work, attention to detail, keeping our clients informed, and making sure our clients’ voices are heard. We are confident that you and your family will be compensated for your pain and suffering.