Law and You October 11, 2021

MIDDLETOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A jackpot-winning ticket in the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash sold for more than $1.2 million in Northumberland County, the PA lottery reports.

On Friday night's drawings, one Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls, 6-13-14-19-33, to win $1,222,700.