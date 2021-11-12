Law and You November 12, 2021

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The borough of East Stroudsburg has digitized its parking meters, making it easier for drivers to pay for parking with their smartphone.

All you need to do is download the ‘Passport’ app. Once you've filled in your information, you can easily pay for the meter with the press of a button. An app representative says users can also review their parking history and extend their parking time remotely.