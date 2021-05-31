Law and You May 31, 2021

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual celebration of a Polish food staple is underway in Luzerne County. But it's more than pierogis on the menu.

The festival is doubling as a way to battle the pandemic. A hungry crowd came out to John Hopkins Park for the first day of the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival. The celebration of the ethnic treat makes its return after a year off due to the pandemic.